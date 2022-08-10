One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

IEI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.11. 37,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $131.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

