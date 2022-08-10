One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $11.69 Million Stake in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,472 shares during the quarter. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF accounts for 7.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,358,000.

Get Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF alerts:

Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DUDE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.