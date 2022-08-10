One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 336,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.