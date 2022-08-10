One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,246. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.48. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,744,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,435.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

