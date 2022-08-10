Ontology Price Up 5.6% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $252.69 million and approximately $27.84 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00121528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00279795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

