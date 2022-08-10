Opacity Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $18,384.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,935.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.