Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in July

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the July 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Opawica Explorations Stock Performance
OPWEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Opawica Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
About Opawica Explorations
