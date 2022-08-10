Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in July

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the July 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

OPWEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Opawica Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

