Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Open Text has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Open Text by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.