Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPNT opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $99,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $537,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,751 shares of company stock worth $304,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

