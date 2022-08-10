OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 62 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.05 and its 200 day moving average is $301.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $487.79.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.