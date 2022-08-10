OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 256 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after buying an additional 279,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,117,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

