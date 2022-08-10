OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3,560.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,222.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,036.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

