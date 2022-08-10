OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PACCAR by 248.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 303.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

PCAR opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

