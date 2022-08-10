Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.25. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 16,727 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $612.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 10,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Organogenesis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Featured Stories

