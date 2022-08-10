Organon & Co. (OGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 15th

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,042. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $131,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $238,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $269,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 341.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

