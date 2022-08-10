Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. 372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Orica Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Orica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

