Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 77,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,305,380 shares.The stock last traded at $7.31 and had previously closed at $6.68.

Origin Materials Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $980.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Origin Materials news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Boon Sim purchased 40,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 662,278 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $2,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 2,099.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 435,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.