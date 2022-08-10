Origo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,866.00 (OGO)

Origo (OGO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $279,828.35 and approximately $1,866.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063960 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Buying and Selling Origo

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.