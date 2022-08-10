Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 187,470 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

