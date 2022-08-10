Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Orion Group stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Orion Group by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

