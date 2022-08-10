Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Trading Down 2.1%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 12,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 21,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

