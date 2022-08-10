OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.67

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.
