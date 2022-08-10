Owlet (OWLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet Stock Performance

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Owlet has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $239.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Owlet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Owlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.