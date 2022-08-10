Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

OXBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

