Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.00

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 98.79 ($1.19). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 77,146 shares trading hands.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.02. The company has a market cap of £131.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5,075.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Deacon sold 179,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23), for a total value of £182,606.52 ($220,645.87).

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.