Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

PLTR stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 over the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,343,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 123,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,571,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 544,617 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.