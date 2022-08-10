Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Raised by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $416,950,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $21.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.32. 38,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,036. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

