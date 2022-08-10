Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.3 %

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. 11,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,304. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

