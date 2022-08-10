Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Randall B. Brenner Sells 19,608 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 19,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $52,157.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,149 shares in the company, valued at $928,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,959. The company has a market cap of $160.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
Featured Stories
