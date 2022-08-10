Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,094. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.96. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.96.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

