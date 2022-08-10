Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

