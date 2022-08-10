Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $8.06. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTNR. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Partner Communications Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Further Reading

