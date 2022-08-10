Paybswap (PAYB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $64,063.63 and $37.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00039903 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014478 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
