Pearson (LON:PSON) Hits New 52-Week High at $901.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 901 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 897 ($10.84), with a volume of 532937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 893.80 ($10.80).
PSON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.97) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).
The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,482.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 778.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.12.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
