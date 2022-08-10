Pearson (LON:PSON) Hits New 52-Week High at $901.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 901 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 897 ($10.84), with a volume of 532937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 893.80 ($10.80).

PSON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.97) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,482.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 778.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

