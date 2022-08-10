Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $12.12 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $485.24. 6,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,229. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $497.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.41 and its 200 day moving average is $445.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.