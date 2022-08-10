Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 448.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $8.40 on Wednesday, hitting $589.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,967. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $230.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.52 and a 200-day moving average of $557.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

