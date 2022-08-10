Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

NYSE GXO traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,560. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

