Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,658 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

