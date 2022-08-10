Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,752 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,722. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

