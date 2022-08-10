Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.49-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.
NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,837. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 40.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 30.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
