Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.49-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,837. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 40.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 30.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

