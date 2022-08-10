Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $49,600.00

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £496 ($599.32) and last traded at £494.40 ($597.39), with a volume of 768312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £495 ($598.12).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £455.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of £480.54. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of £485.07 ($586.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.28 ($2,344.47).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

