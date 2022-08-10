Phantasma 1-Day Volume Reaches $330,293.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001467 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $330,293.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,986.04 or 1.00048815 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00049869 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001768 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00027954 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Aurix (AUR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008641 BTC.
About Phantasma
SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Phantasma
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.