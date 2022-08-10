Phantasma 1-Day Volume Reaches $330,293.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001467 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $330,293.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,986.04 or 1.00048815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00049869 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00027954 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008641 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.