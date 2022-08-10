Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 1.7%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.39 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). Approximately 77,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 325,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

