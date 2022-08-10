PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 9th

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PHX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,989. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.69. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,317.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 81,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 154,649 shares of company stock worth $573,977. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.