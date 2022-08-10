Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in July

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

Shares of Pigeon stock remained flat at $3.58 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Pigeon has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.01.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $186.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pigeon will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

