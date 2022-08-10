PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Down 80.1% in July

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of PCK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.88.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.