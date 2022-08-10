PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Down 80.1% in July

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PCK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 85.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 59,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

