Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $16.24.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
