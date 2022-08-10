Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

