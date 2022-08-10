Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

