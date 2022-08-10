Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

PLNT stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,773. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

