PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.06

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 4124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of -0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 9,400 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $60,306.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,300 shares of company stock valued at $424,149.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

